LATOKEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,501.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $39.73 million and $101,501.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

