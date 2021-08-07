Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Releases Earnings Results

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

