Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

