Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

