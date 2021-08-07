Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.
NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
