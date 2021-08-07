Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.60. The company had a trading volume of 142,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

