Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $151.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

