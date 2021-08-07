Lake Street Capital Raises Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $14.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

