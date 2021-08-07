Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

