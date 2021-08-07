Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.
Lake Resources Company Profile
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.