L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

