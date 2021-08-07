La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LJPC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,900. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

