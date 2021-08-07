Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,158. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.