Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $247,491.30 and approximately $112.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00147175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00155616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.62 or 0.99637690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00803997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.