Kuai Token (KT) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

