Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.