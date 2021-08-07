Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.60. 747,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

