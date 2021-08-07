Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,438,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

RHS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.09.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

