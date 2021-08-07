Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,433 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

