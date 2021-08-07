Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

