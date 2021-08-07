Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSMY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.