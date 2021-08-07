Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX remained flat at $$49.17 on Friday. 1,341,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.