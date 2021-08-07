Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Issues Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

KIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 294,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,179. The stock has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44.

KIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

