Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

