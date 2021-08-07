Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$16.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

