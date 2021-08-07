keyTango One Day Volume Reaches $51,025.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $362,708.42 and approximately $51,025.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,913,311 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

