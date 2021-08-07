KeyCorp Weighs in on Discovery, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discovery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DISCA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

