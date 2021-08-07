KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 516,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,244. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

