KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

