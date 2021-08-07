Kevin C. Phelan Acquires 500 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $13,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILPT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

