Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.81. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $93.11.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

