Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.