Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.59). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 11,433 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 435.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.99 million and a PE ratio of 38.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

