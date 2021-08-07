Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $201,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.