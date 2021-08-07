Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $8,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.