Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.63. 14,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 27,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

