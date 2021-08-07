K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

KBL traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.82. 6,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,624. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.13. The stock has a market cap of C$457.19 million and a PE ratio of 51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.66.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0938418 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

