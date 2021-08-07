Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE GRUB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

