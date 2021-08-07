Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,687,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $596,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

