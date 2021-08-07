JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on September 20th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.82. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

Get JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income alerts:

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.