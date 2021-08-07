JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Neutral

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYLOF opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.