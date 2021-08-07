JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.12. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

