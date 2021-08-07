Jonathan Hargis Sells 7,254 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $714.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

