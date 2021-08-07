Jonathan Hargis Sells 7,254 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $714.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $777.15.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
