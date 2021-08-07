Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,814 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total value of $592,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $406,662.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $7,908,731.60.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.05 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

