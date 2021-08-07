Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $60.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

