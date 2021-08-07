John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.48

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $536.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

