John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.23). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 232,698 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNZS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £296.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.49.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.