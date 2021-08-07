John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $3.00 on August 25th

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) declared a None dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

