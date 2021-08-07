Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $363.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

