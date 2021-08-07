Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 12,349 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $557,063.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,305.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

Atlanticus stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

