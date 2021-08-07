Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redfin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

RDFN stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

