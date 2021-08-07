Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Noodles & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

